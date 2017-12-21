Inspector backs Hull Council against developers of £32m out-of-town retail park

A Government inspector has rejected plans for a new £32m retail park on the edge of Hull on the grounds that it would seriously damage the city centre and multi-million pound investment plans.

Inspector Robert Mellor dismissed plans by Kingswood Parks Development Company for ten retail units, cafes and restaurants next to Kingswood Retail Park, with a 450-space car park.

Mr Mellor concluded that it would have "significant adverse impact on the vitality and viability of the city centre including adverse consequences for existing and committed investment in the city centre and for planned investment there as set out in the newly adopted Local Plan."

It would also affect trade in North Point shopping centre on Bransholme and in Beverley town centre, he said.

The developers claimed as many as 250 jobs could be created. But the Inspector said there could be an overall loss of jobs if trade was diverted from other businesses or regeneration schemes in the city centre "which the appeal proposal could put at risk."

Hull Council has invested £25m in an upgrade of the city centre and its new £36m state-of- the-art conference and events centre, Hull Venue, will open its doors next summer.

The council is also in the process of buying the freeholds of the BHS/Co-op and Edwin Davis buildings to create one of the largest single developable sites in the city centre since post-war reconstruction.

Hull Council's planning committee had twice rejected applications for the extension to the shops at Kingswood.

Coun Martin Mancey said: "It is essential as a Council that we take bold decisions to ensure the city centre continues to thrive in the years ahead; safeguarding the current city centre retail offer, city centre businesses and the jobs of those employed therein.

"It is important that we protect our investment in the public realm and plan to support our vision for further enhancing the city centre with our plans for the Albion Square redevelopment - which will make a major contribution to the city’s attractiveness as a retail and visitor destination.”

Dan Mason, a Director of Princes Quay shopping centre in Hull, said: “We’re delighted the inspector has found very clearly in favour of supporting the city centre.

“The inspector’s judgement vindicates fully the arguments we put across. He has rejected the appeal comprehensively, recognising that committed and planned investment in the city centre would have been undermined by this threat from an out-of-town development."

Kathryn Shillito, City Centre Manager for HullBID (Business Improvement District), said: “This is a brilliant early Christmas present for city centre businesses, especially the independent traders who would have been hardest hit.

“We’re delighted the inspector has found overwhelmingly in our favour and so pleased for the many, many businesses who have supported us to mount a robust case against the Kingswood plans."