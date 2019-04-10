Inspirational widow wins Yorkshire Choice Award

Rachel Smith, whose husband Nick died from Motor Neurone Disease (MND), has been named as the Inspirational Individual of the Year in the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2019.

Rachel saw off more than 30 other people to be presented with the accolade at an award ceremony at Elland Road in Leeds.

Nick died last December aged 38. Since then, Rachel, also 38, has set up a charity to ensure Nick has a lasting legacy, all while dealing with her grief and supporting her two children. The Nick Smith Foundation has already raised tens of thousands of pounds for its three aims – supporting research into MND, helping children who suffer the death of a parent at a young age and encouraging more children to take up rugby league.

Rachel said: “I’m shocked and overwhelmed to win this award. Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for me.”