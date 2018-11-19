Interior designer unveils showroom

Interior, architecture and design business Richard Grafton Interiors has unveiled its refurbished Harrogate showroom which features additional room sets to showcase larger furniture pieces and its hand crafted cabinetry.

Now in its sixth year, the Yorkshire business has grown from providing fabrics and soft furnishings to a complete service with its team of designers, spatial planners and installers providing full architectural design and project management.

To reflect this, the layout of the 4,000 sq ft showroom in Harrogate’s fashionable Montpellier Quarter has been adapted with more space on the first floor being given to additional contemporary room sets featuring its bespoke cabinetry and furniture.

As well as enabling the business to display its expanded range of furnishings, the group said the new room settings also show the breadth and depth of Richard Grafton Interiors’ design styles, from period to modern.

In addition, a dedicated fabric and design studio has been relocated on the second floor, providing privacy for design consultations as well as a large flat screen TV to display room schemes.

Having opened a showroom in Ilkley, Richard Grafton Interiors now has a 17-strong team with its services ranging from interior design, kitchen design, bathrooms and wet rooms to wardrobes, studies and dressing rooms, flooring and lighting.

The refurbished Harrogate showroom feature examples of the company’s bathrooms and living rooms including exclusive furniture brands such as B&B Italia and Julian Chichester as well as a bespoke media unit designed and built by Richard Grafton Interiors.

“Interiors have moved on - people don’t just want somewhere they can go to choose curtains and sofas, they now want to work with a team which can deliver the complete story from concept to installation, covering every aspect of the project,” said founder Richard Grafton.

“We saw this trend emerging five years ago and focused on incorporating architectural design within our services and this has proved very popular, setting us apart from our competitors.

“Our refurbished showrooms give customers a taste of the quality of our handcrafted pieces and the unique space we could create for them. We’re happy to undertake any size of project, from a simple room refresh to a complete home renovation, while always taking away the stress of management by providing a personal and seamless service.”

He added: “With the business and the team continuing to grow, we believe the key to our success is that we never stand still. Our customers know that there is always something new to see in our showrooms, combining the very latest trends with our team’s 100 years plus of design experience.”