International expansion plan for Twisted Automotive

A YORKSHIRE firm specialising in the re-engineering of one of Britain’s most iconic motor vehicles is set for international expansion following a £2.3m finance deal.

Twisted Automotive which revamps both new and used Land Rover Defenders, has struck a deal with Secure Trust Bank Commercial Finance which it says will allow it to keep pace with growing demand for the vehicles from around the world.

The North Yorkshire-based firm, whose customers include Jamie Oliver and royalty from around the world, said the finance facility will be used on the remainder of the 240 vehicles purchased from Jaguar Land Rover as part of the Defender’s final production run.

Developed from the original Land Rover Series launched in 1948, the Defender was introduced to the market in 1983. The 33-year-old model is known for having the longest running production of any Land Rover vehicle, before ceasing production in January 2016.

Twisted Automotive has a 23-strong team which it uses to both restore and build vehicles, most notably enhancing performance, handling and comfort aspects as well as aesthetic improvements. The Defenders are hand-crafted specifically to each customer’s request, with models typically costing between £50,000 to £170,000.

Founded in 2000, Twisted initially ran as a side operation offering tuning and performance enhancements on a range of Land Rover models. The business has witnessed strong levels of growth in the last three years, with a current turnover of £8.25m.

Charles Fawcett, founder of Twisted Automotive, said: “My passion for the Defender derived from my father, who has been involved in the repair and restoration of the vehicles since the 1970’s. The Defender has generated a strong cult following over its 33 years, with as many as 75 per cent still functional today.

“With time running out on production, in 2015 we spotted a unique opportunity to increase our inventory and introduce pre-built versions of our vehicles, which helped us tackle the long waiting list and boost our revenues. With this new financial strength, we can look at expanding overseas and ready ourselves for a potential launch of a new Defender model in 2019.”

John Gribbon, Regional Director for Secure Trust Bank Commercial Finance, said: “Twisted Automotive’s business model is founded on igniting the passion of petrol heads around the world, restoring and upgrading one of the most iconic vehicles ever produced.”