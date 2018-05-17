INTERNATIONAL NEWS: Florida man killed by exploding vape pen

Have your say

A 38-year-old man has died after his vape pen exploded causing fragments of the device to penetrate his skull.

The explosion also led to a fire and the victim suffered serious burns.

Tallmadge D'Elia, from Florida, was smoking the electronic cigarette when it exploded on May 5.

According to the Tampa Bay Times Mr D'Elia was found dead in his buring home by firefighters.

A post-mortem ezamination report listed the cause of death as 'projectile wound to the head'.

the report added that Mr D'Elia suffered burns to 80 per cent of his body.

