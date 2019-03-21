A police investigation is under way following the discovery of a well known Barnsley woman’s body.

Mary Sylvester, aged 90, was found dead in her home in Hoyland Road, Hoyland, at around 1.35pm on Tuesday, March 19.

A post-mortem examination carried out that night proved inconclusive.

South Yorkshire Police said enquiries are being carried out to try to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

They want to hear from anyone who may have seen her in the days before the discovery of her body.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer said: “Mary was well known in the Hoyland area and we are now appealing to anyone who may have seen her in the days leading up to her death, particularly from Saturday, March 16.

“It is very important that we begin to understand where Mary has been and who she has spoken to. No detail is too small.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident 441 of March 19.