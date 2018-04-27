Investigation opened into North Yorkshire naturist group who allow children to swim naked

A North Yorkshire council has opened an investigation after a naturist group advertised free naked swimming for children.

Derwent Swimming Pool PIC google

Ryedale District Council have launched the investigation after news broke last week that Ryedale Naturist Group allow children under the age of 18 to swim naked with a parent or guardian at Derwent Pool in Norton, near Malton, in North Yorkshire.

There was widespread concern from members of the public and now Ryedale District Council have moved to look into the situation.

The naturist group rent out the Council owned swimming pool, which is run by Everyone Active’s, every other Sunday between 3pm and 5pm

Councillor for Norton West Ward Luke Ives, who has actioned the investigation, says the Council take safeguarding extremely seriously, and that a review is underway.

Councillor Ives told the YEP: "The Council take safeguarding extremely seriously and when residents raise problems, we want them to be reassured.

"A review into the safeguarding procedure is in place to ensure child safety, and we expect some findings before the next time the naturist club are due to meet at the pool on Sunday, May 6."

Nicki Ross, Everyone Active’s operations manager, said: “As a community venue, we aim to accommodate requests from a variety of local groups.

“Ryedale Naturist Club has been using Derwent Swim and Fitness Centre for more than 20 years, and we inherited its fortnightly booking when we took on the centre’s management in 2014 as part of our partnership with Ryedale District Council.

“We want everyone who uses the centre to feel safe and comfortable. Ryedale Naturist Club, along with any other users of our pool space, abide by our robust safeguarding policies.

“Ryedale Naturist Club operates closed sessions only, and those wishing to participate must first register for a membership through them. Once the necessary background checks have been carried out by the club’s committee, members are issued with an identity card allowing them access to the sessions.

“The group hires out the entire site for each of its sessions to ensure the privacy of attendees and to respect other users.”

Ryedale Naturist Group's website states that no age, race, shape, or background are excluded, and couples, singletons and newcomers are all welcomed.

Use of the sauna in the buff is £4, while swimmers cough up £5.

Newcomers are asked to bring photo ID while free parking is available across the road from the pool, with memberships for the club costing £15 a year or £20 for couples.



Ryedale Naturist Club were contacted for a comment but no one was available.