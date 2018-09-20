Is Hollywood star Richard Gere filming a new BBC drama in Sheffield?

Hollywood icon and Pretty Woman star Richard Gere is rumoured to be filming a new BBC drama in Sheffield this week.

The 69-year-old star is currently in the UK shooting a new eight-part thriller drama MotherFatherSon – and several fans have claimed that the movie icon was recording scenes for the show at the city’s Diamond building yesterday.

READ MORE: Sheffield University closure for filming of BBC drama sparks anger

The University of Sheffield confirmed earlier this week that parts of the distinctive building on Leavygreave Road would be closed while filming for a new BBC drama took place.

And yesterday, cameras rolled as a car with blacked out windows was filmed passing the building on several occasions – leading locals to suggest that the vehicle may have contained the star who has just announced he is to become a dad again.

Donna Creighton‏ tweeted: “A bit of BBC filming happening right outside my work!

Richard Gere alongside Billy Howle in near BBC drama MotherFatherSon.

“Passes on the afternoon #thesheffielddiamond #motherfatherson #richardgere.”

READ MORE: Star studded Doctor Who premiere to be held in Sheffield

Dr Ali Riley, enterprise education manager at the University tweeted a picture of the car and added: “He was possibly in the back of this jag which they filmed going up the street a number of times. There was a camera pointing into the back but the windows were tinted...”

Last month, the BBC released the first images for MotherFatherSon with Gere pictured for the first time as Max, described as “the charismatic self-made American businessman with media outlets in London and around the world.”

The drama also feature Helen McCrory as a British heiress estranged from Max following the breakdown of their marriage some years before.

Their 30 year-old son Caden (Billy Howle), runs Max’s UK newspaper and is primed to follow in his father’s footsteps as one of the most powerful men in the world.

READ MORE: Tardis lands in Sheffield as Jodie Whittaker films new series of Doctor Who

A press release about the new drama added: “But when Caden’s self-destructive lifestyle spirals out of control, the devastating consequences threaten the future of the family, its empire, and a country on the brink of change.

The drama also features Sarah Lancashire, Sinéad Cusack, Paul Ready, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Danny Sapani and Joseph Mawle.

Yesterday, the University announced the Diamond was being used to shoot scenes for a new, unknown TV drama – and education bosses warned the filming may cause disruption to students.

In a tweet, the University said: “The BBC is filming scenes for a new drama in the Diamond today, which may cause some disruption and limited access at the main entrance. Student ambassadors will be on hand to guide students to alternative entrances.”

But the move didn’t go down well – with some blasting the scheduling of the filming.

Liz Ralph‏ tweeted: “Hard to believe they are doing it during freshers week!

And Twitter user Simon wrote: “It’s welcome week.

“Did you not think this might be inconvenient? Couldn’t you ask the Beeb to come back at more convenient time?”

Earlier this week, the Pretty Woman star announced he was to become a dad again after his wife Alejandra, 35, officially announced she was expecting a baby.

The couple shared a picture on Instagram of the Dalai Lama blessing their unborn child.

Alejandra wrote: "A very special moment just a few minutes ago... Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama#dalailama #richardgere #alejandragere #love."

He has starred in a string of hit movies but is best remembered for his 1990 smash hit Pretty Woman alongside Julia Roberts.