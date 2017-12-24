Is it going to be a White Christmas? Full weather forecast for Leeds & Yorkshire for Christmas Day & Boxing Day

So you've done your Christmas shopping (hopefully), the food is in the fridge and the wine is already flowing.

But what is the weather going to be like on Christmas Day? And will it be clear for a trip to the Boxing Day sales? Read on...

This Evening and Tonight (Christmas Eve)

Occasional rain across the region during the evening, but it should become mostly dry after midnight, with any rain becoming confined to the Pennines. A few clear spells are likely by morning. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Christmas Day

Much of the region should see a breezy but mild Christmas Day with some brighter spells, but some heavy rain is expected to spread into western parts later. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Outlook for Boxing Day to Thursday:

Much colder on Boxing Day with any rain or snow soon clearing to sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. Similar conditions continuing through Wednesday and Thursday, with widespread overnight frosts.

There are no weather warnings in place for the Yorkshire region, so snow is unlikely and roads are likely to be clear, apart from the possibility of ice.