Is more filming for Doctor Who to take place in Sheffield this week?

More filming for BBC sci-fi smash Doctor Who is rumoured to be taking place again in Sheffield city centre later this week.

It is thought the TARDIS could touch down in the city again this Thursday or Friday allowing fans a chance to catch a sneak peak at the new series which stars Jodie Whittaker as the new doctor.

There have been rumours circulating on Twitter that sites near Park Hill flats could be used again.

And eagle-eyed fans have also spotted a sign directing crews towards to the flats.

The Grade II listed building was used in February to film several scenes featuring the iconic blue Police Box time travelling machine.

And in November, crews were spotted filming in Hunter House Road and Ecclesall Road while actor and TV presenter Bradley Walsh, who co-stars in the new series, was spotted at Sheffield railway station.

Filming at Park Hill flats in February.

Twitter account Doctor Who News tweeted: "I've heard Thursday/Friday floating around but I have no proof of this so take it with a grain of salt."

Another tweet added: "Hearing filming in Sheffield sometime this week, near previous filming locations (the Park Hill flats I believe). Can't confirm but might be worth checking out!"

A sign which reads LOC 2 - a directional sign for TV crews -0 has also been spotted on Park Square Roundabout pointing towards the flats.

Last time round, fans flocked to Park Hill flats to catch a glimpse of the star as filming took place.

Whittaker, who was unveiled as the latest Timelord at Christmas, filmed scenes at the iconic Sheffield landmark with co-stars Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole.