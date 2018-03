Have your say

Gemma Coultas spotted these trails in the sky over Bridlington Harbour this morning.

She said: “I saw some letters in the sky this morning and wondered if it was a tribute. Looks like CL66.

Photo by Gemma Coultas

“Customers are saying it could be a tribute to the Red Arrows engineer who died yesterday - either his squadron number or the plane.

“I could see four aircraft. They stayed a while circling and left - silently.”