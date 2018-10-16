Is this the world’s best job? This Doncaster pub wants to PAY you to drink beer

A Doncaster pub is advertising a dream job that involves drinking beer, eating food, hanging out with mates – and getting paid to do it.

The Mallard in the Frenchgate Centre has launched a search for the UK’s first ever ‘Pub-licist’ - and is encouraging locals to apply for the coveted role – which will include supping pints, tucking into fish and chips and taking part in pub quizzes.

Fancy doing a job where you get paid to drink beer?

The Hungry Horse pub is advertising the dream job for pub goers and calling for a local spokesperson to represent the pub company in return for a £500 salary.

As well as drinking on the job, the Pub-licist will also be faced with responsibilities that will include tucking into pies, lasagne, and fish and chips, and attending entertainment events at their local pub, on top of playing the odd game of darts, karaoke or taking part in the pub quiz.

The Pub-licist will also be required to make a number of visits to their local, in order to provide feedback and recommendations to help make their pub the best in the country.

Each task must be reviewed thoroughly and key feedback provided to management, to help the pub stay ahead of competitors and retain its role as the hub of the community.

The winning candidate should know their cask from their craft, be a pro at pub quizzes and have a taste for the finest pub-grub.

Interested applicants should visit hungryhorse.co.uk/publicist before Tuesday 13 November explaining why they’ve got what it takes to be Hungry Horse’s first Pub-licist.

Penny Smith, general manager at the Mallard, said: “Nothing beats the atmosphere and camaraderie of a local pub – and it really is the guests who make it such a great place to be.

“We’re searching for a pub fanatic who just loves a trip to their local, to become our first ever Pub-licist and help us to become the best pub the community.

“So, if you fancy taking part in a pub quiz, sipping on a cold beer or tucking into traditional pub classics – all while getting paid to do so, then we want to hear from you. We’d love it if the UK’s first ever Pub-licist was from Doncaster!”

Applications are open from Tuesday 16 October – Tuesday 13 November to apply or find out more, visit: hungryhorse.co.uk/publicist.