It's 15 years since the first Jet2 flight left Leeds Bradford Airport

In February 2003, low-cost airline Jet2 took off for the first time.

Fifteen years ago, its first flight left Leeds Bradford Airport, bound for city break staple Amsterdam.

Two aircraft plied the route on a twice-daily rotation, and by the end of the year there were seven destinations on Jet2's roster.

Jet2 - a timeline

- 2003: The airline's first flight departs Leeds Bradford Airport for Amsterdam

- 2004: Jet2 begins operating from Manchester Airport

- 2005: Jet2 opens bases at Newcastle, Blackpool and Edinburgh, and acquires longer-range aircraft to enable it to fly medium-haul routes

- 2006: The company's offices are relocated from Bournemouth to Leeds

- 2007: A sister package holiday brand is launched

2008: Jet2 begins operating from Belfast and East Midlands airports. The first transatlantic flights begin, from Leeds Bradford to Newark Liberty for New York Christmas shopping trips

2011: Jet2 begins operating from Glasgow Airport

2014: New destinations Fuerteventura and Verona are added, while Antalya, Malta and Kefalonia begin the following year

2015: Jet2 Citybreaks is launched

2016: Jet2 announced they will begin operating from Birmingham and London Stansted. A new maintenance hangar is built at Manchester Airport

- Jet2 now has 73 aircraft and 58 destinations. There are 11 bases, two of them overseas - Alicante and Palma

- Its head office, Low Fare Finder House, is based at Leeds Bradford Airport, and there is another base at The Mint in Leeds city centre. The airline has a training academy in Bradford

- Past routes which are no longer operational include Blackpool, Chambery, Copenhagen, Cork, Enfidha, Lisbon, London Gatwick, Luton, Newquay, Olbia and Tel Aviv