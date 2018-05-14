'It's a Yorkshire pudding!' Brits anger after Americans try to claim dish - and rename it Dutch Baby

Furious Brits have reacted with anger after America tried to claim Yorkshire puddings for themselves - by renaming the classic dish Dutch Baby.

The New York Times featured a recipe for what it described as a "large, fluffy pancake" on its website over the weekend, adding that the dish would be "excellent for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dessert any time of year.”

But fuming Brits weren't too impressed with the recipe - called Dutch Baby - and said it was just a re-invention of the humble Yorkshire pudding.

The Dutch Baby is described as an American dish derived from Germany made using eggs, flour, butter and milk to create a puffy pancake, which is usually seasoned with fruit or jam.

But many Brits who read the recipe suggested the dish was just copying the British roast dinner staple.

In response one person wrote: “That's a Yorkshire pudding, mate.”

Another added “Aunt Bessie would be turning in her grave" while Sylvia Kendall wrote: “Fluffy pancake? It's a YORKSHIRE PUDDING, don't even think of calling it anything else, especially in Yorkshire. I am spitting feathers right now.”

However, some claimed that the Dutch Baby had been around before the Yorkshire pudding - and that the two dishes are totally different.

One person said: “No, they are not the same. British Twitter can spit all the feathers they want, but Dutch babies have been around for a very long time (despite the New York Times and Nigella Lawson seemingly having just discovered them).”