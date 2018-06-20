It's Bring Your Dog to Work Day this week - how to take part

Across the country, thousands of people will be bringing their dogs to work this Friday for Bring Your Dog to Work Day.

Bring Your Dog to Work Day is an annual event raising money for charities which 'make a difference to the welfare of dogs'.

On Friday, June 22, businesses across the UK will welcome dogs into the workplace for charity.

The fifth national event, organised by charity Hownd, will see all proceeds donated to dog rescue charity All Dogs Matter.

The charity rehomes hundreds of dogs every year.

A spokesman said: "Even if you already take your dog to work, you, your businesses or any dog-loving employee can become an official sponsor by making a donation online and uploading your company logo (businesses) or pooch selfie (individuals), on our website.

"All proceeds this year go to dog rescue charity All Dogs Matter, a charity that rehomes hundreds of dogs every year in London and Norfolk. We welcome all businesses from all industries to join in the fun! Why not raise funds for your own charity too, and we'll share your event and fundraising activities. Just sign up as a business sponsor, and we'll give you a big shout-out"

"As well as raising funds for a great cause, Bring Your Dog to Work Day could have some positive benefits for employee productivity and wellbeing. Above all, the day promises to be a lot of fun for all those involved. It’s time to give your dog a job!"

What if your boss says no?

Hownd adds: "If your workplace isn’t a suitable environment for dogs, you can still play an important role in Bring Your Dog To Work Day!

"You can help raise money for All Dogs Matter by making an online donation, uploading your logo (businesses) or photo (individuals), and of course spreading the word to your friends and family on social media using #BringYourDogToWorkDay."

Will you be joining in?