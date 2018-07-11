'It's coming home!' Doncaster railway station backs England with support messages

Have your say

Rail passengers in Doncaster are being told 'it's coming home' today - as station bosses throw their support behind England with support messages on display screens.

Commuters at the station today are being met with information boards carrying the message #itscominghome with travellers seeing messages showing services to London King's Cross and Leeds via "itscominghome."

England play Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals tonight at 7pm - the country's biggest game in 28 years.

Following England's success in Russia, supporters have adopted the 'it's coming home' refrain from 1996 number one hit Three Lions by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and the Lightning Seeds as a rallying cry and anthem.