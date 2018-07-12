'It's safe to visit:' Doncaster park urges people to return after mystery virus kills ducks

Bosses at a Doncaster park have urged visitors not to stay away following a mystery virus which has killed more than 100 ducks.

The lake at Sandall Park is still sealed off and visitors are being advised to steer clear of the water after a mystery illness swept through the park's duck population earlier this week.

But Sandra Crabtree, chairman of Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which looks after the park, has stressed that the park is still open for business and safe for people to visit.

She said: "Humans are not in any danger. It is safe to visit the park."

It is thought the illness might be some kind of aviation botulism - and that humans only need to follow usual hygiene procedures.

She wrote on Facebook: "It is duck and goose related only.

"It is not known exactly what it is yet and cannot be confirmed until further tests have been conducted.

"If you have been near the lake, touched any ducks or whatever, wash your hands.

"Don't let children touch anything - they tend to put hands in mouth - and if they do - wash their hands.

"Dogs are not in any danger but should be kept on a lead.

"It is safe to visit the park, but we re-iterate - personal hygiene should be observed. It would be advisable not to feed the ducks and geese at this time."

The lake has been taped off and signs erected urging visitors to stay away from the water.

Tests are being carried out by specialist vets after Environment Agency officials ruled out pollution to the water.

The alarm was raised on Monday after anglers found the bodies of dozens of ducks in the lake. The problem has not affected the lake's fish.