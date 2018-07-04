It's so hot that this river in the Yorkshire Dales has run dry

The heatwave has caused this river in Upper Wharfedale to dry up due to a lack of rainfall.

These pictures were taken by the bed of the Wharfe at High Raisgill - and show the dramatic extent of the effects of a dry summer.

March Haigh reservoir near Huddersfield is similarly parched, and its dry banks have given it the appearance of a moonscape.

And there's no sign of the warm spell ending soon - the entire month of July is predicted to be hot and settled.

It's already been the driest June on record in parts of England, Scotland has recorded its highest ever temperature and this fortnight is expected to be the hottest Wimbledon in the famously unpredictable tournament's history.

Demand for water has increased by 30 per cent, but so far the risk of drought has remained low.