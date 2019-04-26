‘It takes nine weeks to shed surface skin cells when you’re 50’ - beauty expert tips for younger-looking skin

Two skincare experts share their advice on holding back the years. Stephanie Smith finds out what can be done to achieve younger skin.

Clean living helps, but there are other tricks and tips that we can try in pursuit of younger, healthier, brighter skin. Here is some advice from two skincare experts who have made their name by creating anti-ageing products.

The Timb Bomb brand has been developed to help skin look more youthful and bright.

Dr Joe Cincotta, chemist with beauty brand Time Bomb, says: “When your skin is operating at peak performance, it naturally sheds dead surface cells every three weeks. However, as we age this process slows down and by the time we reach 50 it can take up to nine weeks, leaving your complexion looking dull, dry, drab, lined and uneven. For fresher, younger, more luminescent skin we have to use products to help what our skin can longer do for itself.

“Merely washing your face isn’t enough. You’ve got to cleanse and exfoliate to remove the dull, drab top layer of dead skin build-up. Use a daily cleanser like Time Bomb Take Off Time Cleanse and Buff (£16.50, QVC), which is engineered with professional dermatological grade crystals that gently lift away that clinging top layer to reveal fresh, smooth, glowing skin beneath. Sunflower seed oil and shea butter work to hydrate and soften. It’s like giving yourself a mini facial every time you cleanse.”

Jane Scrivner, who has her own beauty brand, says: “As we age, the appearance of wrinkles is a sign of the skin’s natural oils depleting and decreasing, leading to a breakdown of the lipid layer or moisture barrier and the skin dries out more quickly. Oils love fat (lipophilic) they can pass through and help to replete the skin’s lipid layers, preventing further water loss and hydrating the skin from within – plumping and smoothing as it goes. For ageing skin, the best facial oil you can use is rosehip which is full of essential fatty acids, vitamin C and vitamin A (natural retinol). Together this mix will protect, repair, regenerate and restore your skin by its ability to increase cell turnover. My Intense Oil contains organic C02 Critical Rose Hip Extract – the purest and most potent form I could find for the best results.”

