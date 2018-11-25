J. Johnson name makes a return to Hull’s Fruit Market development

The latest venue in Hull’s Fruit Market made its debut.

J. Johnsons wine bar, bistro and deli is introducing itself to customers with a pre-Christmas opening ahead of a full launch in the New Year.

It follows an extensive programme to restore a previously derelict two-storey building in Humber Street, in the heart of the Fruit Market, and transform it into the regenerated quarter’s newest venue.

J. Johnsons is the latest venture from business partners Chris Eastaugh, Jason Gittens and Dan Robinson, owners of the Butler Whites restaurant in Humber Street and Larkin’s gastro pub in Newland Avenue, Hull.

J. Johnsons is named after the late Jack Johnson, a legendary figure from when the Fruit Market was the centre of Hull’s wholesale fruit and veg trade.

With seating for 76 diners in total, the opening of the 1,800 sq ft venue has created a total of 25 jobs.

Mr Gittens said: “We’ve decided to have an extended soft launch for J. Johnsons, so people can pay us a visit and enjoy the food, drinks, service and ambience before we launch in earnest.

“The run up to Christmas is such a busy time for us, so our chefs will be serving our current Butler Whites menu until we launch J. Johnsons’ own menu in January.”

Mr Eastaugh said: “We love the area and we felt this was the perfect place to create a venue that complements Butler Whites and others in the area.

“The building has so much character and has been beautifully restored, so our fit-out has been designed to make the very most of the setting and contribute to an amazing atmosphere.”