J.R. Rix takes full ownership of offshore wind service venture

Family-owned business J.R. Rix & Sons is to take full ownership of a joint venture specialising in services to the offshore wind industry.

The Hull-based business has agreed to acquire Boston Energy’s 50 per cent stake in BostonRix Wind for an undisclosed sum.

BostonRix Wind, which provides a broad range of services to offshore wind farm operators, will be rebranded as Rix Renewables when the deal completes on October 1.

The company was formed in 2016 as a joint venture with Boston Energy, bringing together the maritime experience of the Rix Group with the engineering skills and personnel of Boston Energy.

James Doyle, inset, director of J.R. Rix & Sons, said the two businesses would continue to work closely together. Rix Renewables will specialise in marine services, wind turbine maintenance, OFTO (Offshore Transmission Owner) assets inspection, and balance of plant services. Boston Energy will continue to provide technicians and engineers to ongoing and future contracts.

Mr Doyle said: “The launch of Rix Renewables is a very exciting opportunity because it enables us to significantly extend our services to the renewable industry and invest independently in the sector.

“We are already an established player in the industry through Rix Sea Shuttle, our crew transfer business, so we can leverage a lot of those relationships to grow the new company.

“Rix Renewables provides a full inspection and maintenance service that starts with the foundations of a turbine and extends all the way to the tip of the blade.

“It means that as a group, J.R. Rix & Sons can offer a unique range of services that until now, wind farm operators could only get by employing a number of different suppliers, with all the project management headaches and inefficiencies that brings.”

Day-to-day management of the business will be provided by Steve Danson, existing general manager of BostonRix Wind.

Mr Danson has worked in the renewables sector for almost a decade starting as a balance of plant engineer with Renewable Energy Systems (RES offshore) working as part of the management team on the Lynn and Inner Dowsing offshore wind farm.

He then went on to work as maintenance and production manager and then site manager for Centrica, managing operations and maintenance at Lincs offshore windfarm.

Mr Doyle said: “As general manager of BostonRix Wind, Steve has helped drive the company and land some good contracts in the offshore sector. With that, and the huge amount of technical expertise and experience he has, we can take Rix Renewables to the next level. Rix Renewables is offering a new way of working for wind farm operators, simplifying their supply chain and bringing significant efficiencies into their inspection, service and maintenance work. Any company that wants to realise those efficiencies should be speaking to us.”

Mark Parkes, managing director of Boston Energy, said: “We have decided to relinquish our shares in BostonRix Wind as our strategic goals were no longer aligned.

“We will maintain close links with Rix Renewables and look forward to continuing to support them with our technicians and statutory inspection services.”

Earlier this year, the firm’s fuel company Rix Petroleum expanded its UK depot network into North West England and Wales for the first time in its 140-year history with the acquisition of Wynnstay Fuels.