Jack Laugher tells millions of Radio 2 listeners that he backs campaign to name new Ripon swimming pool after him

This morning Jack Laugher announced to millions of listeners tuning in BBC Radio 2's Chris Evans Breakfast Show that he backs the Ripon Gazette's campaign to name the city's new swimming pool after him.

Olympic gold medallist and all-round local hero Jack, said on national radio that he would love to open the pool, and thought naming it after him is a "really cool" idea, and he seemed very humbled and moved by the whole thing.

A number 36 bus has already been named after Jack in Ripon, and residents have been calling for their new pool to honour him too, saying "it's the right thing to do."

The 'Gazette wholeheartedly backs readers in supporting our diving hero Jack and gaining as much support as possible in making the pool naming happen.

Read everything you need to know about the campaign here: https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/news/campaign-growing-to-name-new-ripon-swimming-pool-after-olympic-gold-medallist-jack-laugher-1-8972836