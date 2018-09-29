Jaguar E-Type coastal drive sweeps through Yorkshire

It is known as one of the most beautiful cars ever made.

And owners of the Jaguar E-Type are strutting their stuff in a grand 4,000-mile tour of the British coastline.

CLASSIC LOOKS: Owners of the classic British sports cars set off on stage 12 of their coastal tour of Britain, travelling south from Tickton, East Yorkshire to Norfolk. PIC: Gary Longbottom

The charity stunt is divided into 19 consecutive daily stages of about 180 miles each, with drivers able to join one, a few, or the full circuit.

The event began on September 17 at Pendine Sands in South Wales, a seven-mile stretch of beach where, in 1924, Malcolm Campbell set a world land speed record of 146.16mph in his Sunbeam 350HP car ‘Blue Bird’. Four more record-breaking runs were made on the sands between 1924 and 1927.

Stage 12 began in East Yorkshire yesterday, with motorists setting off from the Tickton Grange Hotel in Tickton, near Beverley, at 9am.

They followed the coastline south, finishing the day in Cromer, Norfolk, birthplace of E-type designer Malcolm Sayer.

The tour, which comes to an end on Friday, aims to raise £70,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.

Event organiser and prostate cancer survivor Philip Porter said: “Everywhere we have gone, round the coast of Great Britain, we have been raising awareness direct with the public and through the media. People have been amazingly generous and we have had a lot of fun.”