Jail for banned driver in head-on crash after high speed police chase through Leeds

Have your say

A BANNED driver verbally abused and ‘smirked’ at police after a head-on crash following a high-speed chase through Leeds, a court heard.

A Leeds Crown Court judge jailed Peter Sayner for 17 months after hearing he has a string of previous convictions for driving offences and theft.

Prosecutor, Duncan Ritchie said Sayner fled police after he was spotted driving a Ford Focus in Armley just after 9pm on December 23 last year.

Mr Ritchie said Sayner, 37, drove the wrong way along Branch Road before travelling at 45mph the wrong way along 30mph Crab Lane.

Sayner, of Barden Place, Armley, drove at more than 70mph in a 30mph limit on Armley Road and at more than 80mph on 40mph Canal Street.

Sayner turned right at Canal Street’s junction with Wellington Road and went the wrong way around a roundabout before crashing head-on into another car.

Mr Ritchie said Sayner verbally abused police, adding: “They noticed he smelled strongly of alcohol and continued to smirk.

“He did not ask how the occupants of the other vehicle were.”

Police searched the Focus and found two large containers full of fuel, which Sayner had stolen from supermarkets.

Sayner has 24 previous convictions for 51 offences including dangerous driving, drink driving, aggravated vehicle taking and burglary.

He admitted to two offences of theft of fuel, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and failing to provide a breath specimen.

Mitigating, Ashleigh Metcalfe, said: “He does have hope to try not offending.”

Judge Penelope Belcher jailed Sayner for 17 months and banned him from driving for three-years-and-eight-months.