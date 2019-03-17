James Brokenshire's Whitehall department refuses to reveal analysis that led to rejection of One Yorkshire devolution

Two government departments have refused to reveal the analysis carried out by Whitehall officials before they rejected the One Yorkshire devolution proposals that would have handed powers to a region-wide mayor.

James Brokenshire’s Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and the Treasury revealed they had carried out analysis of the bid submitted by the region’s political leaders after a request for information by The Yorkshire Post.

But they both refused to release the information, claiming that doing so would jeopardise talks with Yorkshire leaders over possible future devolution deals.

Last month, Mr Brokenshire wrote to leaders who back a One Yorkshire deal and told them the plan to transfer powers and resources to a mayoral authority covering the region of 5.2 million people did not fit government criteria.

Why One Yorkshire supporters won't give up on the devolution "holy grail"



He has since met with some of the leaders, including Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis and North Yorkshire County Council leader Carl Les, to discuss how to make progress.

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire

A Freedom of Information Act request was submitted last month asking what analysis was done by Whitehall officials before the decision was made. But both Government departments said it was “not in the public interest” to provide the information.

Explaining its decision, an MHCLG official said it realised that making information held by public authorities available may “serve to increase public trust and confidence in the policy decisions made by ministers”.

But they added: “However, there is a very strong public interest in ensuring that officials and ministers can gather and assess information and advice in order to reach objective, fully-informed decisions, without the risk of premature disclosure of the information which informed those decisions.

“The information you have requested consists of analysis and briefings provided to ministers in order to provide the ministers with information and advice to assist them with decision making around this policy area.

“This is still a live policy area. Although the Secretary of State has been clear that the One Yorkshire proposal does not meet our criteria for devolution, he has also been clear that we are prepared, if Yorkshire leaders wish, to begin discussion on other localist approaches to devolution in Yorkshire.

Leaders 'still committed to One Yorkshire plans' after Fountains Abbey summit with James Brokenshire



“On Friday, March 1 the Secretary of State met a number of Yorkshire leaders and they agreed that it would be appropriate to continue a dialogue.

“The release of the requested information now would obstruct the department’s ability to continue to investigate and consider any future proposals, thereby hindering policy development.

“We do not believe that the release of this information at this time would significantly increase the public understanding of the issues involved.”

Political and business leaders have previously called on the Government to explain its devolution criteria.

Keighley MP John Grogan described the decision not to release the Whitehall analysis as “all a bit of a mystery”.

“It is hard to imagine what information is being kept under wraps and why,” he said.

“I shall put down some parliamentary questions next week to try and find out more.

“The rationale for turning down the One Yorkshire bid clearly ought to be in the public domain.”

A devolution framework setting out the criteria for successful devolution bids has been expected for months but has yet to be published.