JCT600 in apprentice bonanza

Have your say

Bradford-based automotive giant JCT600 is celebrating having welcomed another 40 apprentices this year – 12 more than planned.

Since launching its training scheme for young people five years ago, the £1.25bm turnover business has attracted and retained 100 apprentices in a variety of roles.

JCT boasts 52 dealerships nationally.

Four young people in Bradford and Leeds who have embarked on careers with JCT600 are Oliver Mouatt, Jessica Suffield, Patrick Wall and Conor Asquith-Smith.

Katie Saunders, HR director for JCT600, said: “When young people are looking for job opportunities, the motor industry may not necessarily be a sector which they immediately think of.”