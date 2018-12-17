JD Sports partially re-opens after ram raid in Sheffield

JD Sports in Sheffield has partially re-opened after a ram raid earlier this morning.

The store on The Moor was raided at 3.45am when a vehicle smashed into the glass front – smashing the floor to ceiling pane to the right hand side of the entrance.

Smashed windows at JD Sports on The Moor.

CRIME: Thieves caught on camera stealing ice cream from Our Cow Molly in Sheffield

It is not yet known what was stolen.

READ MORE: Sheffield JD Sports ram raid: Everything we know so far

JD Sports said the clothing section is now open but the footwear section remains closed while a clean-up operation is under way.

Court LIVE: Man to be sentenced for murder of Sheffield massage parlour boss

A police investigation has been launch