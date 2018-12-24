Jeremy Clarkson reveals warning letter from Doncaster Council for driving in bus lane

Doncaster born TV star Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that he has received a warning letter from Doncaster Council after he was photographed driving in a bus lane during a recent filming shoot in the town.

The Grand Tour host took a swipe at the council over the letter which is understood to relate to filming of a show in Doncaster in October.

Doncaster motoring host Jeremy Clarkson.

The star, who grew up in Burghwallis, launched an attack on the Council in his regularly weekly column in The Sun.

He said: “After a recent filming trip to my home town of Doncaster, I received a warning letter from the council saying I’d been photographed driving in a bus lane.

“I was going to write back saying it wasn’t a bus lane when I lived there. And that it shouldn’t be a bus lane now.

“But then I looked more carefully at the photograph they’d sent and noticed there were two cars in the bus lane when the shot was taken.

“One was, indeed, my Range Rover.

“But I wasn’t driving it.

“By an incredible coincidence, I was actually at the wheel of the other one, a Ford Cortina.”

The former Top Gear presenter, who will return to screens in the New Year with a new series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, spent the day filming at several locations in Doncaster in October for what is understood to be a new episode of his Amazon show The Grand Tour.

Filming took place in Rutland Street outside the host’s former school – Hill House – and the cameras also rolled at Sprotbrough Falls with a retro Ford Cortina – with the numberplate JCC –Clarkson’s full name is Jeremy Charles Clarkson.

He spent his early years growing up in Doncaster and lived in Burghwallis.

Born to teacher Shirley Gabrielle Clarkson and travelling salesman Edward Grenville Clarkson, the couple, who ran a business selling tea cosies, put their son’s name down in advance for private schools with no idea how they were going to pay the fees.

But when he was 13, they made two Paddington Bear stuffed toys for each of their children and the bears proved so popular that they started selling them through the business with sufficient success to be able to pay the fees for Clarkson to attend Hill House School and later Repton School from which he was expelled, by his own admission for “drinking, smoking and generally making a nuisance of himself.”

His first job was as a travelling salesman for his parents’ business selling the Paddington Bear toys and later trained as a journalist with the Rotherham Advertiser, before also writing for the Rochdale Observer, Wolverhampton Express and Star, Lincolnshire Life, Shropshire Star and Associated Kent Newspapers.

He went on to set up his own motoring press agency. Clarkson’s first TV role came in 1988 when he first appeared on Top Gear and since, the Burghwallis born host has become a household name along with colleagues James May and Richard Hammond, making waves around the world with his outspoken views.

He is not the first TV star to become involved in a war of words with DMBC after filming in Doncaster.

Earlier this year, comedian Johnny Vegas revealed how he had been fined £150 by the council while filming Still Open All Hours in Balby after he was seen dropping a cigarette butt down a drain.

