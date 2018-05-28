Jeremy Hunt launches review into NHS doctors’ gender pay gap

While the review will focus on the medical profession, it is expected to have wider implications for the rest of the NHS and key recommendations could be rolled out across all staff groups.

Reasons behind the pay gap are said to include time taken out for maternity and care responsibilities, which disproportionately affects women and may affect reward payments for work done in addition to doctors’ every day duties.

Barriers to career progression are also thought to be behind the differences in average pay.

The independent review is expected to conclude at the end of 2018.