Jersey Reds 56 Yorkshire Carnegie 17: Yorkshire Carnegie fight to the end but are well beaten by hosts Jersey Reds

Yorkshire Carnegie remain rooted to the foot of the Championship after an eight tries to one defeat in Jersey.

The hosts powered into a 21-0 lead after just 17 minutes and there was no real way back from there for the Championship strugglers.

Former Carnegie fly-half Brendan Cope got the first try, with Rodney Iona adding two more and Cope converting all three.

The visitors edged their way back into the match with a penalty from Ryan Shaw, but the hosts soon went over again as winger Leroy Van Dam scored in the corner – Cope improving.

Carnegie lost Tom Varndell after he went off for a head injury assessment and didn’t return, but Shaw added another penalty after try-scorer Iona was sin-binned right on half-time. The second half saw Carnegie chip away at the Reds and Shaw added two further penalties to close the gap to 16 points. But Kyle Hatherall’s try, converted by Greg Dyer, took the game away from Phil Davies’ men again, as further tries for Kyle Hatherall, Van Dam, Nic Dolly – Dyer converting them all – and a penalty try, took Jersey through the 50-point mark.

Carnegie showed some spirit to get the final score of the night through flanker Alex Humfrey’s unconverted effort.