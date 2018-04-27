Jet2 announce flights to new Spanish airport from Leeds Bradford

Jet2 have announced a fifth and final new destination from Leeds Bradford Airport as part of their summer 2019 schedule.

Yesterday the budget carrier revealed they will fly to Bourgas in Bulgaria, Chania in Crete and Izmir in Turkey from next year, while summer flights to the winter destination of Krakow will also be introduced.

The airline's fifth new route is to a Spanish airport in a region already served by Jet2.

Their flights to Murcia will now land at Corvera Airport rather than San Javier, which is closing.

San Javier will still operate this summer, but from March 2019 the schedule will change.

Corvera is 19km from Murcia City and 28km from the Costa Calida coast, and a new road link to the A30 motorway will make transfers quicker.

There will be three weekly services from Leeds Bradford during the March-October summer season.

Jet2 is also increasing the capacity on its most popular routes, including Alicante, Malaga, Turkey and the Canary Islands, from summer 2019, and is adding a new aircraft to its fleet at LBA.

