Jet2 announce new Christmas markets flights from Leeds Bradford Airport

Budget airline Jet2 has announced extra flights to New York, Iceland and several European Christmas markets for its 2019-20 winter season.

The carrier is introducing a new charter flight to the German city of Nuremberg - home to one of Europe's best Christmas markets - as well as trips to Copenhagen, Cologne and Vienna, which also have stunning festive markets. During the Christmas market season there will also be twice-weekly scheduled services to Budapest, Krakow and Prague.

The popularity of Jet2's Iceland packages has seen them increase the number of trips from four this winter to six in autumn 2019 and winter 2020.

And their New York Christmas shopping flights will run four times, including a departure on New Year's Eve.

More about Jet2's winter 2019-20 programme:-

Christmas Markets

- New two-night trip to Nuremberg departing on Friday 13 December, 2019

- Two-night trip to Copenhagen departing on Friday 6 December, 2019

- Eleven trips to Vienna operating twice-weekly from Friday 29 November 2019 to 3 January 2020

- Two-night trip to Cologne departing on Friday 29 November, 2019

- Twice-weekly services during the Christmas markets season to Budapest, Krakow and Prague

Iceland and the Northern Lights

- Six trips to Iceland and the Northern Lights, up from four in winter 2018-19

- Two trips operating in October/November, a four-night weekend trip departing on Thursday 31 October and a three-night midweek break operating on Monday 4 November

- Four trips operating from February to April. Four-night weekend trips departing on Thursday 20 February and Thursday 2 April, and three-night weekday trips departing on Monday 24 February and Monday 23 March.

New York

- Four trips in total, with holidays for sale across a range of hotels in great New York locations.

- Includes a four night New Year’s Eve trip departing on Sunday 29 December 2019.

- Also on sale are four-night trips departing on Thursday 28 November, Thursday 5 December and Thursday 12 December

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks said:

“Our dedicated winter trips enjoy enormous popularity every year, so we have really expanded what’s on offer from Leeds Bradford Airport in winter 19/20 thanks to this fantastic selection of flights and city breaks to New York, Iceland and the Christmas markets. Whether it’s New Year’s Eve in the Big Apple, taking in the Northern Lights of Iceland, or enjoying Europe’s best Christmas markets, customers have more choice and flexibility than ever before.”