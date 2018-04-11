Jet2 announce new destination, plane and flights from Leeds Bradford Airport

Have your say

Budget airline Jet2 is expanding its operations at Leeds Bradford Airport by announcing a new destination and thousands of extra seats.

The Leeds-based carrier is introducing new summer flights to one of its most popular winter destinations, the Polish city of Krakow.

A new aircraft is also joining the fleet to meet the demand for additional capacity, while extra flights have been scheduled on popular routes.

Six per cent more seats will be available by summer 2019, when the expanded roster begins operations.

The new Boeing 737-800 will be permanently based at the airport, taking the Leeds fleet up to 16 aircraft serving 49 destinations.

Last week Jet2 was named Britain's best airline - and seventh-best in the world - at the TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards, and also took away the title of Europe's best economy carrier.

Summer 2019 with Jet2 from Leeds Bradford Airport

- 100,000 extra seats with a new aircraft joining the fleet

- New summer flights to Krakow

- Extra flights to Alicante, with 20 departures a week

- An extension of seasonal flights to Malaga, with more capacity at Easter and October half-term

- 18 weekly services to the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote)

- 15 weekly flights to Faro

- Increased service to Majorca, with 20 weekly flights

- Up to six weekly flights to Menorca, with increased departures during peak school holiday season

- A 20 per cent growth in capacity for Antalya flights due to early and late season demand

- 10 per cent capacity increase for Dalaman due to strong demand

- Corfu flights to increase to three per week

- Zante flights to increase to three per week

- Second weekly service to Bergerac in France added (from summer 2018) due to increased popularity

- Further summer 2019 announcement still to come

