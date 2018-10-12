Jet2 announce new flights to these city break destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport

Have your say

Budget airline Jet2 has boosted capacity on its most popular city break routes this winter.

There will be a 10 per cent increase in seats available on flights to destinations such as Budapest, Rome, Krakow, Prague, Venice and Paris from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Jet2 announce 350 new jobs at Leeds Bradford Airport

The airline has also added new flights to its winter sun programme.

Passengers can choose from nine European cities: Krakow, Budapest, Prague, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, Rome, Nice and Vienna.

- Krakow: Two services per week and almost 20,000 seats on sale - a capacity increase of almost 20 per cent in the second winter of operation

- Budapest: More seats on sale with two weekly services

- Prague: Over 12,000 seats on sale to the Czech capital with two services per week

- Barcelona: Over 30,000 seats on sale, with up to four services per week during key winter periods

- Amsterdam: Almost 60,000 seats on sale, with great choice and flexibility right throughout the winter season

- Paris: Over 30,000 seats on sale for winter 19/20, and services year-round

Jet2 are also running charter flights to Iceland this winter following huge increases in demand.

Ski flights are available to Grenoble, Salzburg, Geneva, Barcelona (for Andorra) and new destination Turin.

There's also a huge range of new flights and extra services for the summer 2019 programme - which will see a new aircraft arrive at LBA to cope with demand.