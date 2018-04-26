Jet2 announce THREE new destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport for summer 2019

Have your say

Budget airline Jet2 will operate three brand-new routes from Leeds Bradford next year.

Earlier this month the Leeds-based carrier announced it was introducing summer flights to its winter destination Krakow and adding extra flights on its most popular routes such as Alicante, Malaga and the Canary Islands. A new aircraft will also be joining the LBA fleet.

Now they have confirmed that they will fly to Bourgas in Bulgaria, Chania in Crete and Izmir in Turkey for the first time from summer 2019.

Jet2 now flies to 49 airports from Leeds Bradford.

They even hired Bulgarian actor Stanislav Yevetski - best known for playing Quidditch star Victor Krum in the Harry Potter films - to launch the Bourgas route.

Bourgas, Bulgaria

- Weekly service on Wednesday from May 2019, with 8,000 seats per year

- Access to the Black Sea resorts such as Sunny Beach, Nessebar, Obznor and St Vlas

- Prices start from £69 one-way

Chania, Crete

- Second route to the Greek holiday island - Jet2 already fly to Heraklion

- Weekly flight on Sundays with 10,000 seats per year

- Access to the north-west coast of Crete and to resorts such as Rethymnon, Aghia Marina, Chania Town, Kalyves, Stalos and Kolymbari

- Flights start from £75 one-way

Izmir, Turkey

- Added in response to huge demand for Turkish breaks

- Weekly service on Wednesday with 10,000 seats per year

- Access to family-friendly resorts on the west coast of Turkey such as Kusadasi, Cesme, Ozdere and Seferihisar, and the Dilek National Park

- Flights start from £69 one-way

Jet2's CEO Steve Heapy said:

“The addition of flights to Bourgas means we will operate to Bulgaria for the first time, and with resorts such as Sunny Beach on sale, we are expecting it be hugely popular with local holidaymakers. Greece continues to attract holidaymakers in huge numbers, and this new route Chania in Crete opens up the north west of this beautiful island. Finally, Turkey continues to see huge demand, so we are opening up more resorts on the west coast of this fantastic country, by adding flights and holidays to Izmir.

2018 has been a great year for Jet2 - they were named Britain's best airline and Europe's best low-cost carrier at the TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards.

Jet2 celebrates 15 years of flights from Leeds Bradford Airport