Jet2 announces more flights to Iceland from Leeds Bradford Airport

Budget airline Jet2 has confirmed that it will operate a further flights to Iceland this winter following huge demand.

The company's city breaks arm had already announced two charter trips to the country from Leeds Bradford Airport departing in February 2019 - and have now added a third to the schedule after the flights proved popular.

Jet2 announce more flights to this sun destination from Leeds Bradford Airport

The three-night tour - which can be booked as a flights-only deal or as a package with travel itinerary - will leave on Monday March 18.

350 new jobs at Leeds Bradford Airport

There has already been a huge spike in bookings from customers keen to see Icelandic tourist attractions such as the Northern Lights, Golden Circle and the Blue Lagoon.

The aircraft will touch down at Keflavik International Airport near the country's capital, Reykjavik. Flight-only tickets start from £179 return.