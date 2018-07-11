Jetts set to launch first Yorkshire gym

A family-owned Australian fitness brand will open its first gym in Yorkshire this month.

The company has signed a 10-year lease on the ground floor of The Cotton Mill in Skipton – a development which includes 39 loft-style apartments by property company Rushbond.

Jetts has four gyms in the UK and 250 worldwide. The Skipton gym will be owned and run by franchisee Josh White. White, who is from Ilkley, discovered the Jetts concept whilst travelling in Australia.

The deal on the 4,500 sq ft of space means that the Belle Vue Mills development, which has seen a collection of former Mill buildings in the heart of Skipton transformed into a mix of residential homes and commercial space, is 75 per cent sold.

White said: “Our Skipton gym is the first of many we plan to bring to Yorkshire over the next few years.”