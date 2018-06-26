Job joy as Doncaster man who struggled with Aspergers lands social media role

A Doncaster man who struggled to find a job because of his autism has landed a role working in social media.

Luke Taylor, 21, has started his apprenticeship in business admin, at Trador Print, Doncaster - and will be taking over the firm's social media pages.

He was helped into the job by Doncaster-based Employment Support which helps people with autism and Aspergers into the world of work.

Jenny Candler, who set up the organisation after her own son was diagnosed with autism, said: "Luke has worked exceptionally hard to gain a good education, but due to his Aspergers, he has struggled to find an understanding, inclusive workplace.

"With the support of our psychology based job coach and all the amazing staff at Trador, Luke is on his way to a successful career path in admin.

"He will be taking over Trador's social media pages among other admin roles and he couldn't be more excited about this opportunity. We wish him all the success in the world."

Jenny set up the agency after her son Adrian, 14, was diagnosed with autism and it encouraged her to help others in a similar position.

The West Stockwith-based mum set up the agency which offers coaching, mentoring and support for people diagnosed with a learning or social disability, as well as their employers, families and other support networks.

Her organisation www.employmentsupport.org helps to promote personal independence and workplace inclusion in and around Doncaster. The firm offers coaching, mentoring and training support, aiming to change mindsets, become more forward thinking and use actual, not predicted, findings and feedback, to help people problem solve and become more independent.