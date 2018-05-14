Job seeker told to be a cow and make animal noises for interview at Sheffield store

A job seeker has said he was left 'humiliated' after being told to put a bag on his head, pretend to be a cow and make animal noises at an interview at a Sheffield store.

Footwear store Schuh carried out the bizarre selection process at its Meadowhall store, according to A-level student Dom Wright, 17, who was one of those who took part.

The unusual 'ice breaker' involved 25 people performing the task during a two-hour interview, according to The Sun.

No individual questions were asked during the group exercise, which was described as 'degrading' by Dom.

He told the newspaper: "I got there and all 25 of us were given a bag and an animal we had to pretend to be. They said I had to be a cow.

'We had to make the noises until we found the other person in the room who had been given the same animal.

He said that he didn't see what the exercise had to do with the job and that he felt awkward.

Other interviewees imitated chickens and horses.

Mr Wright did not get the job.

His mother Tracey, 52, slammed the store for the degrading and humiliating exercise.

A Schuh spokesman told the Sun: 'We are appalled that this ice breaker was used and do not condone it.'