Jobs boost as new Doncaster Racecouse Hilton Hotel begins recruitment

A landmark new hotel which is set to open at Doncaster Racecourse this summer is set to offer a jobs boost after beginning its recruitment drive.

The Hilton Garden Inn is set to open alongside Doncaster Racecourse later this year and has launched a bid to find staff for a number of key posts.

The 150-room hotel, which is still under construction at Town Moor, has announced it is looking for a sales manager, food and beverage manager, head chef and financial controller with scores of other roles set to follow.

The new hotel, which will face onto the Racecourse Roundabout, will be the first on-site hotel at Town Moor.

When it is completed, the new hotel will have a hospitality space on the first floor, with a terrace overlooking the racecourse.

Anyone interested in applying for the new roles should send their CV to hgrayshan@arenaracingcompany.co.uk