Joe and his granddad Kevin embarking on charity trek

A grandson and granddad from Halifax will be part of a 17-strong group trekking to Everest Base Camp in Nepal.

Joe Hallos, 16, and his granddad Kevin Booth, 65, are undertaking the trip for Overgate Hospice.

The group will take in some beautiful sights along the way, such as the Khumbu National Park before catching their first glimpses of Everest, and the Gokyo Valley.

They set off on November 3 and will spend 13 days walking.

Joe left school in June and is training to be an electrician for AF Connells in West Vale.

Joe’s mum Kelly said: “I think it’s amazing, and a great opportunity for Joe. He’ll absolutely love it.

“He’ll have his granddad there with him to look after him. I just hope they come back in one piece!

“My dad did it a few years ago, and when he came back he said he wanted to take Joe one day.

“Whenever we’ve done fundraising in the past, it’s always been for Overgate.”

Joe has been a member of the Halifax Ramblers since the age of six, and walked the Three Peaks in aid of Overgate when he was seven.

Joe, who is also a keen bike rider, lives in Barkisland with mum Kelly, dad Graham and his two sisters.

He has already raised nearly £1,000. To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joe-hallos.