Jogger left unconscious in Kirklees hit and run

A jogger was left unconscious when she was hit by a car in West Yorkshire which failed to stop.

The 31 year-old, was jogging along Green Side Road in the rural village of Thurstonland between 6.55am and 7.10am yesterday (Tuesday) when she was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene.

A West Yorkshire police spokeswoman said she lost consciousness as a result of the collision and received treatment at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for a serious back injury.

Officers are now appealing for the driver of the vehicle to come forward or anyone who either witnessed the collision or has information about the driver or vehicle involved to call PC 5463 Moore in the Western Area Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team via 101, quoting log 232 of 28 November.