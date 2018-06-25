John Malkovich and Rupert Grint spotted filming new TV drama in Leeds

Two A-list actors have been spotted filming scenes for a TV adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel in Leeds.

A new production of Hercule Poirot mystery The ABC Murders is currently being shot in Yorkshire, and cast members in period costume were seen near Leeds Town Hall last week.

The drama, which is set in the 1930s, stars John Malkovich in the lead role with support from Rupert Grint - Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films - Broadchurch's Andrew Buchan and Game of Thrones' Tara Fitzgerald.

The shoot will also spend several days in Ripon at the beginning of July, with Park Street and the Ripon Spa Baths closed to 'modern' traffic during filming.

Nearby Leeds City Museum was used in the filming of local screenwriter Kay Mellor's drama Love, Lies and Records last year.

Other recent shoots in Yorkshire include:

- The cast and crew of Gentleman Jack, a Georgian period drama that tells the story of aristrocratic lesbian Anne Lister, recently began filming in Huddersfield

- Doncaster stately home Brodsworth Hall was used this summer to film scenes for ITV's Victoria - which also features Harewood House. The Victorian house was chosen partly because of the quality and authenticity of its gardens.

- Spy thriller Official Secrets, which stars Keira Knightley and Matt Smith, was shot in the Leeds area this spring. The village of Boston Spa was used for some scenes, and the cast were also seen at Otley police station and Roundhay Park boathouse. The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway stood in for Cheltenham Spa Station.

- Second World War drama The Darkest Hour, which tells the story of Churchill's early days as prime minister, used three of Yorkshire's grandest stately homes during filming - Wentworth Woodhouse, Bramham Park and Brodsworth Hall. It won two Academy Awards earlier this year.