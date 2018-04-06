Johnny Marr announces exclusive Leeds gig to launch new album

Legendary musician Johnny Marr has announced he will be playing an iconic Leeds venue in one of only two gigs to launch his latest album.

Marr, who played lead guitar with iconic 80s indie band The Smiths, will grace the stage at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds on Monday, May 14.

The Mancunian will also play Islington Assembly Hall in London two days later as part of the launch of upcoming album Call the Comet.

His latest offering was recorded in his own studios in Manchester and is set to be released on June 15.

The two shows are the only gigs currently organised in England.

To be in with a chance of attending the show, you have to register for tickets, which can be done by clicking here.