Join our beer revolution, say York brewers

AN AWARD-WINNING brewery has launched a crowdfunding appeal to create a new venue with the aid of its customers.

Managers at Brew York opened their brewery, tap room and event space in Walmgate in 2016, and they are now planning a major expansion. Customers who back the project can double their money in beer vouchers or a range of offers.

Co-founders Wayne Smith and Lee Grabham say they have achieved their five-year targets already, and they are now ready to build on that success.

The new plans involve a street-food kitchen and bar, the biggest on-tap beer range in York with 40 beers available, a new ‘hoptail’ lounge serving beer cocktails and masterclasses and trebling of brewing capacity.

Today the brewery is launching a campaign called ‘Join The Brew York (R)evolution’ campaign, inviting fans, beer enthusiasts and residents to help fund their growth by choosing from eight crowdfunding options, starting with a £50 investment earning £100 in vouchers, through to £3,000 which will allow people to create their own beer.

Mr Grabham said: “We’ve loved getting to know our new customers and regulars, and now that we are ready to expand, we want them to be a part of it.”

To invest or to find out more about the campaign and rewards, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/brewyork.