Jones warns England to be braced for rollercoaster ride in Japan

An emotional Eddie Jones choked back the tears as he reflected on what it meant to guide England into the 2019 World Cup.

After four years spent outlining his intention of returning the Webb Ellis Trophy to Twickenham, that quest is finally about to begin when England collide with Tonga at the Sapporo Dome on Sunday.

In a rare display of feeling, the Australian head coach was forced to compose himself as he considered the significance of carrying a nation’s hopes.

“It’s humbling, mate. It’s a great honour to coach England... and... I just want to make sure I do my best,” said Jones, who has named his strongest available side against Tonga.

“World Cups are always emotional. You get to do something that is pretty special. To coach a nation and to be responsible for a nation at a World Cup, where you know it’s not just rugby fans watching. Families watch World Cups, that’s the difference. It becomes an event for the country, rather than an event for rugby followers. It becomes an event for this country here. To be involved in that is a real honour.

“That’s the amazing thing about World Cups. You are playing seven rugby games so it’s no different than anything else, but it is in extraordinary circumstances.

“You go outside and there are spectators. There are Australian supporters, there are Fijian supporters, there are English supporters.”

Now that the defining phase of his England reign has arrived, Jones has braced fans a bumpy ride while promising that his squad have given everything during preparations for their quest to seize New Zealand’s crown.

“My message to them would be ‘hang onto your seat’. They’re going to join us on the rollercoaster,” said Jones, who has drafted in Anthony Watson for Joe Cokanasiga and Courtney Lawes for George Kruis.

“We are at the top of the ride now and we are looking down – everyone’s nervous, everyone’s excited.

“You go down the first slope and you’re not sure if you are going to throw up or hang on.”

