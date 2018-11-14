Jonny Walker: Inquest into Leeds musician's death to begin today

An inquest into the sudden death of popular Leeds busker Jonny Walker will take place today.

Jonny was just 37 when he passed away in March. He was a father to two young children and lived in Beeston.

The talented musician was well-known all over the country for his street performances, and he was also a social activist who was involved in buskers' rights campaigns.

Lifelong friend pays tribute to Jonny Walker

Hundreds of mourners packed Leeds Minster for his memorial service.

An inquest into Jonny's death will be heard by a coroner in Wakefield at 10am today. The Yorkshire Evening Post will be attending the inquest and a full report will be available later today.

Vicar's son Jonny grew up in Calverley and attended Woodhouse Grove School in Apperley Bridge.

Among Jonny's friends was the Labour councillor for Kirkstall ward Lucinda Yeadon, who grew up with the busker. Paying tribute to him at the time, she said:-

""It's a massive loss on a personal level, but also because of the amazing work he did, the people he inspired and the vibrancy he brought to Leeds.

"I'm grateful that he was a part of my life. There's been an outpouring of love, which is a testament to the sort of person Jonny was. There is a lot of sadness and also gratitude.

"We have a lot in common, although he was a much more talented musician than me! He was a great activist, a campaigner for street performers who did a lot to make that culture open to all.

"So many people knew Jonny and their lives were touched by his activism. He had an impact not just in Leeds, but all over the country."

