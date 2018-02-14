Joy as Yorkshire set to host Ashes Test in 2023

LEEDS CITY Council has tonight welcomed news that Test cricket will be played at Headingley.

The England and Wales Cricket Board awarded an Ashes Test and T20 status to Emerald Headingley in 2023. Coun Judith Blake, Leader of Leeds City Council, said: “This is fantastic news for Headingley and for the city of Leeds.

“This is just reward for Yorkshire for all the hard work that has gone in to re-developing the ground over recent years, and I’m pleased the council has been able to play its part in that.

“High profile matches such as these help showcase the city on the international stage, and continuing the long tradition of Ashes test matches at Headingley is something I know cricket fans in Yorkshire will be immensely looking forward to.”

Hampshire were widely expected to be named as one of the five hosts to welcome Australia in five years’ time but join Glamorgan’s SWALEC Stadium and Nottinghamshire’s Trent Bridge as the conspicuous absentees.

However, all eight venues have been named as hosts for the Twenty20 franchise.