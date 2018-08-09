Judges praise entries for Finance Leader Awards

Have your say

Nearly 50 of the region’s top FDs, CFOs and up-and-coming finance professionals have been shortlisted and interviewed for the inaugural Yorkshire Finance Leaders Awards.

The final judging session took place this week and the winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at The Queens in Leeds on September 26 at the Queens Hotel in Leeds.

The Yorkshire Finance Leaders Awards are a new venture from accountancy and business advisory firm BDO LLP, insurance brokerage Lockton Companies, Brewster Pratap Recruitment Group, and law firm Walker Morris.

The Yorkshire Finance Leaders Awards will raise money for Variety, the Children’s Charity.

A spokesperson for the sponsors said: “We have been hugely impressed by the calibre of individuals we have seen in this process.”