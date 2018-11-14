Jukebox firm Sound Leisure lands $100,000 Tokyo deal

Have your say

Leeds-based jukebox manufacturer Sound Leisure has won its first Japanese export order, with a contract worth $100,000 with a luxury Tokyo retailer.

The deal is worth retro specialist Flat 4, which sells vintage VW vehicles, parts and 1950s memorabilia, which have gained cult status in Japan.

The Yorkshire-manufactured jukeboxes will be sold in Flat 4’s showroom in the fashionable Tokyo district of Meguro.

Sound Leisure employs 80 people in Leeds and a further five staff in Nottingham and has grown its overseas sales to more than 75 per cent of its total £5m turnover over recent years.

Sound Leisure’s managing director Chris Black said: “It’s really exciting to have gained a foothold in the thriving Japanese market where there is a huge demand among younger consumers for top quality, high-tech ‘retro’ products.”